Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Shares Sold by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) comprises approximately 6.7% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $119,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 17.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Invictus RG increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 215.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 247.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 136.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.13. Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $139.00.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business earned $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr downgraded Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.51 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 15,606 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $2,003,654.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,276.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

