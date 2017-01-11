Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital World Investors increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,279,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,017,017,000 after buying an additional 332,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,090,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,246,819,000 after buying an additional 931,070 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 37,680.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,400,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 35,306,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,467,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,990,348,000 after buying an additional 410,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,571,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,094,130,000 after buying an additional 242,842 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded down 0.29% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.70. 4,634,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.13.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company earned $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.72 price objective (up from $127.67) on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.01 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 15,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $2,003,654.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,276.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot, Inc. (The)

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

