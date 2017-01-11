Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) opened at 56.02 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/hilton-worldwide-holdings-inc-hlt-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1147888.html.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,965,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,366.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter worth $203,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 14.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 17.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 363,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 40,991 shares during the period.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. It operates through three segments: management and franchise, ownership and timeshare. It has approximately 4,610 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising over 758,502 rooms in approximately 100 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.