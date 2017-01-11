Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,468,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,556,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period.

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) traded down 1.41% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,380 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.23.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 78.81% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post $5.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third-parties. The Company is engaged in the business of operation, acquisition and development of real estate properties.

