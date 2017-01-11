HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,226,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,228,000 after buying an additional 1,298,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,906,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,034,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,589,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,719,000 after buying an additional 483,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,999,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,307,000 after buying an additional 79,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,573,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,853,000 after buying an additional 655,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,036 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company earned $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/highvista-strategies-llc-sells-3700-shares-of-tyson-foods-inc-tsn/1148755.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.50 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.74.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.