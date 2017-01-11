HighVista Strategies LLC Holds Position in Alcoa Corp. (AA)

HighVista Strategies LLC held its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alcoa Corp. were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 64,456,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,509,000 after buying an additional 7,650,380 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. during the second quarter valued at $65,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,489,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,398,000 after buying an additional 3,387,829 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. by 1,628.2% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 2,125,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 2,002,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp. by 56.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,104,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,591,000 after buying an additional 1,831,622 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) traded up 3.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,269 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. Alcoa Corp. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm’s market cap is $5.85 billion.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Gabelli started coverage on Alcoa Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $30.00 price objective on Alcoa Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Alcoa Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alcoa Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.28.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa Inc is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in five segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company’s multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used across the world in aerospace, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, defense, consumer electronics, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

