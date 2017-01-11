HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,707 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) traded down 0.13% on Wednesday, hitting $413.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,917 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.25 and a 200-day moving average of $402.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.96 and a 12-month high of $542.50. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.32. The business earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $397.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.89.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

