HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 12,400 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1,076.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 95.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. 1,169,855 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post $5.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc (PPG) manufactures and distributes a range of coatings, specialty materials and glass products. PPG operates through three business segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural-Americas and Asia Pacific, and architectural-EMEA coatings businesses.

