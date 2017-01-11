High Point Bank & Trust Co. Has $1,183,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

High Point Bank & Trust Co. held its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,177,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,956,000 after buying an additional 1,199,631 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 725,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 17.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,173,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 177,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 606,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) traded up 1.83% on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. 4,993,469 shares of the company traded hands. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business earned $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.71%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.

In other Enterprise Products Partners L.P. news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

