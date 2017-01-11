High Point Bank & Trust Co. Has $1,074,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

High Point Bank & Trust Co. continued to hold its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,811 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $106.05 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business earned $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 119.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.94.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

