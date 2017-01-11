Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. FBR & Co decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) traded up 0.29% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 309,728 shares. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.01 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 22.37%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/hersha-hospitality-trust-ht-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1147238.html.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $25,007.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,222,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,258,000 after buying an additional 914,884 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,815,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 596,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 300,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,795,000.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through investment in hotel properties segment. It invests in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington District of Columbia (DC), Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.