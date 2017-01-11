Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded down 6.30% on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,831 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post ($4.51) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 751,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 10,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 827,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 70,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 123,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

