Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

HRI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group started coverage on Herc Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC set a $33.00 price objective on Herc Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Herc Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Herc Holdings in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) traded up 5.78% on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 406,711 shares. Herc Holdings has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. Herc Holdings had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc is an equipment rental supplier. The Company operates approximately 280 branches, of which approximately 270 are in the United States and Canada. It supplies equipment to the markets, including commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture.

