Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $33,813,000 Stake in Intel Corporation (INTC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 301.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation during the third quarter worth $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $38.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.13 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

In related news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,088.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $488,775.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,529.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

