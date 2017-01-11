Henderson Group PLC Holds Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Henderson Group PLC maintained its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Total System Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its position in Total System Services by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Total System Services by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Total System Services by 1,042.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,350,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,274 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.03. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $56.54.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Henderson Group PLC Holds Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/henderson-group-plc-holds-stake-in-total-system-services-inc-tss/1148815.html.

TSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on Total System Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Total System Services in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In related news, insider William A. Pruett sold 57,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $2,857,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $703,244.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,128.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides services to financial and nonfinancial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services. The Company also provides processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems and integrated support services to merchant acquirers and merchants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.