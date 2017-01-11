Henderson Group PLC Has $932,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Henderson Group PLC continued to hold its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,749,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,668,000 after buying an additional 2,987,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,802,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,397,000 after buying an additional 1,456,359 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 2,255,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 278,911 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,874,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,221,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,372,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after buying an additional 295,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) traded up 0.11% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. 622,043 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.20 million. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $397,426.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate. The Company provides insurance, brokerage and risk management services to a range of commercial, industrial, institutional and governmental organizations through its operating segments.

