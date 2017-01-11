Henderson Group PLC Buys 17,254 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. CVS Health Corporation comprises about 0.6% of Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $86,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,300,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $986,170,000 after buying an additional 160,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,278,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $888,270,000 after buying an additional 205,585 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,707,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $737,919,000 after buying an additional 682,784 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,935,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,856,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $464,915,000 after buying an additional 91,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.84.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.61 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

