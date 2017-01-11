HealthSouth Corporation (HLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HEALTHSOUTH Corp. is the one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient surgery and rehabilitative healthcare services. The company provides these services through its national network of inpatient and outpatient healthcare facilities, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation facilities, outpatient surgery centers, diagnostic centers, occupational medicine centers, medical centers and other healthcare facilities. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLS. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut HealthSouth Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on HealthSouth Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HealthSouth Corporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. 4,022,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. HealthSouth Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company earned $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.60 million. HealthSouth Corporation had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

In other HealthSouth Corporation news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp purchased 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $252,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,492.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Tarr purchased 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,316.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,988.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 43.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in HealthSouth Corporation during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in HealthSouth Corporation during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthSouth Corporation Company Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in over 30 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company’s segments include inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

