HCP, Inc. (HCP) Receives $32.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. Vetr cut shares of HCP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.83 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at 30.05 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $14.06 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. HCP has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $36.82.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. HCP had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business earned $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCP will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCP by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,880,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,461,000 after buying an additional 1,578,634 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in HCP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,390,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,005,000 after buying an additional 3,565,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HCP by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,551,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,338,000 after buying an additional 4,237,902 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in HCP by 8.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,604,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,467,000 after buying an additional 1,223,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in HCP by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,778,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,858,000 after buying an additional 611,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/hcp-inc-hcp-receives-32-75-consensus-price-target-from-analysts/1147379.html.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.