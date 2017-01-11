HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HCA Holdings were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $489,097,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in HCA Holdings by 651.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,086,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,724,000 after buying an additional 4,410,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HCA Holdings during the second quarter valued at $97,276,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in HCA Holdings by 1,034.9% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,236,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after buying an additional 1,127,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HCA Holdings by 83.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,221,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,099,000 after buying an additional 1,010,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) traded up 1.33% on Wednesday, reaching $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,539 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.74. HCA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. HCA Holdings had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Holdings, Inc. will post $6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised HCA Holdings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on HCA Holdings from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HCA Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.16.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 36,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $2,836,755.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,088.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 167,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $12,370,769.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,682 shares in the company, valued at $15,295,779.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HCA Holdings Company Profile

HCA Holdings, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segment is operating hospitals and related healthcare entities. The Company operates approximately 168 hospitals, consisting of 164 general, acute care hospitals; three psychiatric hospitals, and one rehabilitation hospital. In addition, the Company operates approximately 116 freestanding surgery centers.

