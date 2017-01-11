Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,215,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,739,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,956,000 after buying an additional 707,510 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,068.0% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $16,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/hasbro-inc-has-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1147505.html.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at 82.86 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.29. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a branded-play company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada segment, the International segment, the Entertainment and Licensing segment, and Global Operations segment. The U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.