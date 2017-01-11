Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6,702,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded up 1.867% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $674.565. The company had a trading volume of 324,837 shares. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $502.01 and a 52-week high of $727.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.384 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $637.73 and its 200-day moving average is $672.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.06. The company earned $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.49 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post $22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $753.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.16.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.68, for a total transaction of $9,199,390.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,880 shares in the company, valued at $56,414,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,381,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

