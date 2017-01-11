Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic designs, manufactures and markets digital and fiber optic systems for delivering video, voice and data services over cable, satellite, telephone, and wireless networks. The company’s advanced solutions enable cable television and other network operators to provide a range of broadcast and interactive broadband services that include high-speed Internet access, telephony and video on demand. The company offers a broad range of fiber optic transmission and digital headend products for hybrid fiber coax, satellite and wireless networks. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 1,390,822 shares of the company traded hands. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $399.57 million.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business earned $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.24 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,947.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harmonic by 756.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Harmonic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 179.4% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Harmonic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

