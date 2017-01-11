Hargreaves Lansdown PLC’s (HL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. restated their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,176 ($14.30) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($13.50) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Monday, November 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.38) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,345 ($16.36) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC from GBX 1,450 ($17.63) to GBX 1,500 ($18.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,267.87 ($15.42).

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) opened at 1289.00 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,056.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,426.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,220.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,250.36. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.09 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/hargreaves-lansdown-plcs-hl-sell-rating-reiterated-at-citigroup-inc/1147882.html.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.