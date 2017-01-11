Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Scotiabank currently has a focus stock rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GUY. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Guyana Goldfields in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guyana Goldfields has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.95.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,752 shares. Guyana Goldfields has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc (Guyana Goldfields) is a Canada-based mineral development and exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company’s Aurora Gold Mine is an operating gold mine project, which is located in Guyana.

