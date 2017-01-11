Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS) Given New GBX 55 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 55 ($0.67) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Gulf Marine Services PLC from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 60 ($0.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) traded up 1.10% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,102 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 240.30 million. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 29.16 and a 52-week high of GBX 95.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.96.

About Gulf Marine Services PLC

Gulf Marine Services PLC is a United Kingdom-based operator of self-propelled and self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The Company and its subsidiaries are investing in, establishing and managing commercial and industrial projects, as well as chartering and operating a fleet of vessels. The Company constructs and maintains its vessels in Abu Dhabi.

