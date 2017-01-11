GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $27,186,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in GrubHub by 6.7% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,393,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,867,000 after buying an additional 587,561 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after buying an additional 380,728 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $9,551,000. Finally, EverPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at $9,321,000.

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) opened at 37.2047 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.6449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post $0.91 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $43,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 14,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $631,083.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

