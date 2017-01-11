Greystone Investment Management LLC Has $9,017,000 Position in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Greystone Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation makes up about 4.6% of Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 5,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.759% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.095. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485,287 shares. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $490.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.218 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Saturday. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price target on Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 18,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $1,088,592.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

