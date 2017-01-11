Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot Corporation is a technology-centric, pro-consumer Bank Holding Company with a mission to reinvent personal banking for the masses. The company is the largest provider of prepaid debit card products and prepaid card reloading services in the United States, as well as a leader in mobile banking with its GoBank mobile bank account offering. Green Dot Corporation products are available to consumers at more than 80,000 retailers nationwide, online and via the leading app stores. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California with its bank subsidiary, Green Dot Bank, located in Provo, Utah. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Green Dot Corporation in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.58.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 156,326 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. Green Dot Corporation has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $25.42.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm earned $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.72 million. Green Dot Corporation had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Corporation will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 804,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,986,293.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $434,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 305.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 33.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot Corporation

Green Dot Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

