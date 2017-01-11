Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) by 345.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $56,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 233.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 912.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Plains Energy during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 4,528.5% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) opened at 27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.36. Great Plains Energy Inc has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $32.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Great Plains Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXP. Barclays PLC raised Great Plains Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price objective on Great Plains Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company does not own or operate any assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO).

