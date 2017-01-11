Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr cut shares of Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Instinet upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor Company from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 12.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Ford Motor Company had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business earned $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor Company news, VP Bradley M. Gayton sold 12,278 shares of Ford Motor Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $152,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 17,499 shares of Ford Motor Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,861.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 138,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. TrueNorth Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. RGT Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 40,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

