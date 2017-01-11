Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reaffirms “Conviction-Buy” Rating for Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMT)

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (LON:IMT)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,130 ($50.22) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMT. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.72) target price on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on Imperial Tobacco Group PLC from GBX 4,800 ($58.37) to GBX 4,300 ($52.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Whitman Howard restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($62.02) price objective on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.72) price objective on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Imperial Tobacco Group PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,129 ($50.21).

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (LON:IMT) opened at 3678.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,581.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,443.56. Imperial Tobacco Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,926.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,898.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-reaffirms-conviction-buy-rating-for-imperial-tobacco-group-plc-imt/1147629.html.

About Imperial Tobacco Group PLC

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.