Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Goldcorp has underperformed the Zacks categorized Mining-Gold industry in the last six months, partly attributable to its lower-than-expected earnings performance in recent quarters. Estimates for the company have also been going down lately. Goldcorp faces risks associated with volatile gold prices and geopolitical challenges. The recent pullback in gold prices poses a concern for the company. Moreover, the company has a debt-laden balance sheet.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 4,652,037 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company’s market capitalization is $12.33 billion. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 114.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Goldcorp’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Goldcorp will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/goldcorp-inc-gg-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1148219.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Goldcorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Goldcorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldcorp (GG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.