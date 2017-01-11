Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Shares Up 7.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares shot up 7.2% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $80.88 and last traded at $79.79, with a volume of 3,860,222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $817.20 million for the quarter. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 2.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $43,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,773.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $480,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,399,835.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

