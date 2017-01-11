Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

GMRE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson set a $12.00 price target on Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wunderlich downgraded Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) traded up 0.99% during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,699 shares. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business earned $2 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 40.0% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc focuses on operating as a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition and leasing of licensed purpose-built healthcare facilities in certain markets with various clinical operators. The Company seeks to invest in these purpose-built, specialized facilities, such as surgery centers, specialty hospitals and outpatient treatment centers.

