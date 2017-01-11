Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) by 128.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,683 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos Corporation were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos Corporation by 938.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Glaukos Corporation by 116.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos Corporation by 142.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) traded up 0.3674% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.3504. 16,400 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 672.8140 and a beta of 1.29. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Glaukos Corporation had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Glaukos Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Glaukos Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 200,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $6,740,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris M. Calcaterra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation (Glaukos) is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. Glaukos has developed the micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) for glaucoma treatment. It offers iStent, an MIGS device measuring approximately one millimeter long and approximately 0.33 millimeter wide.

