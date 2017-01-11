Gladstone Land Corporation Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
Shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) traded up 2.51% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,016 shares. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.39 and a beta of 0.97. Gladstone Land Corporation has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 85.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Asset Management Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Land Corporation Company Profile
Gladstone Land Corporation is an externally-managed, agricultural real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning and leasing farmland. The Company’s segment is farmland and farm-related properties. The Company is engaged in leasing its farms to independent farming operations and corporate farming operations.
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.