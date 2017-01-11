Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) traded up 2.51% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 37,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 million, a P/E ratio of 150.39 and a beta of 0.97. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keeley Asset Management Corp now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land Corporation by 85.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Land Corporation
Gladstone Land Corporation is an externally-managed, agricultural real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning and leasing farmland. The Company’s segment is farmland and farm-related properties. The Company is engaged in leasing its farms to independent farming operations and corporate farming operations.
