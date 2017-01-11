Shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gladstone Investment Corporation an industry rank of 164 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/gladstone-investment-corporation-gain-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1147475.html.

Shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) opened at 8.62 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment Corporation had a net margin of 80.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business earned $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 4,000 shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,772.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth $110,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth $114,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth $134,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.