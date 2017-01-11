Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip Acquires 500 Shares

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,125.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) opened at 19.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $490.77 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 7.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 71.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing office and industrial properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. The Company’s portfolio of real estate is leased to a section of tenants ranging from small businesses to large public companies.

