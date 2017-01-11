GKN plc (GKN) Earns  Buy Rating from Bank of America Corporation

GKN plc (LON:GKN)‘s stock had its ” buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 365 ($4.44) target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 334 ($4.06) target price on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.65) price target on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($4.80) price target on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.50) price target on shares of GKN plc in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GKN plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 341.26 ($4.15).

GKN plc (LON:GKN) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 334.90. 5,700,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. GKN plc has a 12 month low of GBX 245.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 339.90. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.75 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.87.

GKN plc Company Profile

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. Its GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerostructures, engine products and systems, and electrical wiring systems to the global aerospace industry.

