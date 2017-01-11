Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brean Capital

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Brean Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.50) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) traded down 2.50% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 763,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business earned $715 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brean Capital” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/gildan-activewear-inc-gil-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-brean-capital/1148503.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 51.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,100,000 after buying an additional 2,022,986 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,925,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,347,000 after buying an additional 493,020 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 52.9% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,008,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,112,000 after buying an additional 1,386,358 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,943,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,513,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,952,000 after buying an additional 44,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel. The Company’s segments include Printwear and Branded Apparel. It offers T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. It markets its products through approximately two main distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.