General Motors Company’s (GM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note released on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $37.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded General Motors Company to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on General Motors Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Vetr downgraded General Motors Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Instinet upped their target price on General Motors Company from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors Company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 37.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $38.16.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.28. The business earned $42.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 billion. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/general-motors-companys-gm-hold-rating-reiterated-at-rbc-capital-markets/1147330.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

In other General Motors Company news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 59,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 389,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 73.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,724,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $150,090,000 after buying an additional 1,998,770 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 9.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 492,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors Company

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.