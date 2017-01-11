General Motors Company (GM) Shares Bought by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors Company were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,673,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,668,000 after buying an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 38.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,555,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,020,000 after buying an additional 5,969,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 10,740,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,960,000 after buying an additional 189,206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,300,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,558,000 after buying an additional 226,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of General Motors Company by 126.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,464,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,903,000 after buying an additional 3,615,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded up 1.61% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 19,553,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors Company has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $38.16.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.28. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business earned $42.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. General Motors Company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Vetr raised shares of General Motors Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of General Motors Company to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Instinet upped their price objective on shares of General Motors Company from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $91,744.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

