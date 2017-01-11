General Motors Company (GM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “General Motors has performed nearly in line with the Zacks categorized Auto Manufacturers-Domestic industry over the last three months. It has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, series of recalls, scaling down or shutting manufacturing operations in some regions and challenging South American market are headwinds for the company. General Motors also recorded a 1.3% decrease in vehicles sales in the U.S. to 3.04 million in 2016”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GM. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vetr upgraded General Motors Company from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.06 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut General Motors Company to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Instinet raised their target price on General Motors Company from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded up 1.111% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.765. 16,216,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.312 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.28. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company earned $42.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. General Motors Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. General Motors Company’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

In other General Motors Company news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 38.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,555,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,020,000 after buying an additional 5,969,449 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 126.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,464,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,903,000 after buying an additional 3,615,099 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 121.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,324,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,689,000 after buying an additional 2,917,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 73.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,724,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,090,000 after buying an additional 1,998,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company by 697.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,820,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,850,000 after buying an additional 1,592,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors Company

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

