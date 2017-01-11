General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded General Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. General Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) traded up 0.92% during trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,727 shares. General Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.84.

General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. General Growth Properties had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 52.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Growth Properties will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. General Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/general-growth-properties-inc-ggp-rating-reiterated-by-deutsche-bank-ag/1148134.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in General Growth Properties by 184.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 191,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 124,260 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Growth Properties by 87.8% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,697,000 after buying an additional 638,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in General Growth Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 812,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Growth Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,574,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,796,000 after buying an additional 1,319,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in General Growth Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,742,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Growth Properties Company Profile

General Growth Properties, Inc (GGP) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties segment. It is engaged in owning and operating retail properties to communities, retailers, employees, consumers and shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for General Growth Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Growth Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.