General Electric Company (GE) is Longer Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Longer Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. General Electric Company comprises 2.5% of Longer Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Longer Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the third quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 350,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 672,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,163,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.32% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. 29,692,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from General Electric Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $28.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $28.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

In other General Electric Company news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 50,000 shares of General Electric Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

