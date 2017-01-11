G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Given “Buy” Rating at Brean Capital

Brean Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) traded down 5.58% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 719,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Given “Buy” Rating at Brean Capital” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/g-iii-apparel-group-ltd-giii-given-buy-rating-at-brean-capital/1148605.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. during the third quarter valued at about $1,377,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 153.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 35.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 394.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 286,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 228,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group LTD. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group LTD. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.