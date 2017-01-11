G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a $22.00 price objective by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) traded down 4.94% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. 354,274 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.46%. G-III Apparel Group, LTD.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 92.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 689,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 331,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 328.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 618,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 170.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 708,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 446,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 18.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,752,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

