FY2018 Earnings Estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Friday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research set a $85.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 179,855 shares. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,855 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business earned $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $42,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $108,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.3% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (C.H. Robinson) is a third-party logistics company. The Company provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies of all sizes, in a variety of industries. C.H. Robinson has handled approximately 16.9 million shipments, and worked with over 110,000 active customers.

